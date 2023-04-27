27.04.2023 19:14:21

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcement of the result of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.563 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.626 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.

