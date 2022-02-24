Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $50 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted modestly above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.905 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

Last month, the Treasury sold $53 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.769 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.

The announcement finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of the Treasury's long-term securities auctions.

The Treasury previously revealed this month's auctions of $52 billion worth of two-year notes and $53 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted above average demand.