27.10.2022 19:25:01
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.027 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
Last month, the Treasury sold $36 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.898 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand, while this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.
