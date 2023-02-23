|
23.02.2023 19:17:54
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.062 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.517 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand, while this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.
