Several Leading Providers Serving Individuals with Disabilities Sign On to Participate in Innovative Transportation Network Pilot Program in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen, Inc. announced today that several leading Central Ohio Providers serving individuals in the Ohio disabilities community will be initial participants in the eagerly awaited Ohio Disabilities Community Transportation Network (ODTCN). The Network, managed with OnSeen's LiveCare software and supported by the State of Ohio, County Boards of Developmental Disabilities, and non-profit organizations, was created to solve the persistent transportation problems in the disabilities community such as access to reliable and timely service. The initial participants have operations in Central Ohio and were selected for their current capabilities, as well as their reputations as thought leaders and trailblazers in the community. During the Pilot Program, they will help develop key business rules and contribute to the development of OnSeen's transportation software in preparation for a full, State-wide rollout by the end of 2021.

"We're excited to participate in the Pilot Program of the ODCTN implementing a real solution to the tremendous barrier of accessible transportation," said Mary Thompson-Hufford, CEO of The Fuse Network. "The ODCTN concept is something that we've needed in the disabilities community for a long time and we're looking forward to helping shape it to ensure maximum impact for the individuals we serve."

In addition to improving access to reliable transportation for Ohioans with disabilities, the ODCTN will also help increase the profitability of Providers' transportation operations. Providers will benefit from improved vehicle utilization and route efficiency, allowing them to increase the profitability of their transportation operations.

"We'll have more visibility and control of our transportation operations so we can focus on better serving individuals with disabilities," said Liz Owens, CEO of The Alpha Group. "The ODCTN will also help us solve the problem of vehicle utilization and efficiency, particularly because our vans, cars, and buses will be put into productive use rather than sitting in parking lots for most of a day."

Some of the leading Providers that are participating in the Central Ohio ODCTN Pilot include: ViaQuest, Inc., CCHS, The Fuse Network, The Alpha Group, I Am Boundless, Arc Industries, and the Madison County Board of Development Disabilities. In parallel with the launch of the Central Ohio pilot, the ODCTN Advisory Board is currently reviewing options to launch pilots in other regions around the State.

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the developmental disabilities, insurance, healthcare, and government markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveClaims, LiveCare and LiveGov allow organizations to effectively manage their remote people, places and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

