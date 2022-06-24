Several US Companies To Cover Travel Costs For Abortion

(RTTNews) - Several major U.S. companies, including Walt Disney, Netflix, Meta and JPMorgan Chase, have assured their employees that they will cover travel costs to states that allow legal abortions. The decision was made in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a woman's constitutional right to have an abortion for nearly fifty years.

The 6-3 decision comes roughly two months after a leaked draft of an opinion indicated the court's conservative majority's intent to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito notes the U.S. Constitution makes no reference to abortion and argues no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In an internal memo to employees, JPMorgan told its workers that from July they will be able to access additional covered benefits under the U.S. Medical Plan. Those changes include "family-building benefits, such as cryopreservation," and enhanced benefits for LGBT+ workers, the bank said.

Video streaming giant Netflix said it will offer a $10,000 lifetime allowance for travel reimbursement for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion.

Disney has told employees that a benefit for those who may be unable to access care in their location covers travel to another location, including for pregnancy-related decisions.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, will "offer travel expense reimbursements, to the extent permitted by law, for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services."

Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony all issued similar statements expanding employee healthcare.