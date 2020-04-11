Severe spring storm sweeps Maine - Hydro-Québec sends crews to help with power restauration

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nearly 50 line workers are heading across the border to Maine, where they will help with the power restoration effort. The storm which hit Maine left up to a foot of snow in certain areas.

Hydro-Québec is responding to an assistance request from Central Maine Power, through the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group (NAMAG). More than 140,000 Central Maine Power customers are currently without power.

The health and safety of our employees is extremely important, and given the coronavirus pandemic, we have implemented a series of additional safety measures so that our assemblers can perform their work safely. These include respecting a two-meter distance amongst themselves at all times, and each Hydro-Québec truck will carry only one employee rather than two.

The teams en route to Maine come from several Québec regions, mainly Montreal, Montérégie and the Laurentians.

We are thankful and proud our line crews have made themselves available during this Easter weekend to lend a helping hand to our neighbor.

