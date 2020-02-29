"Sexy After Breast Cancer: A Guide to Making Lifestyle Changes for Healing" Available Now

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sexy After Breast Cancer: A Guide to Making Lifestyle Changes for Healing, is available now.Jocelyn Binder, renowned fashion model, influencer, advocate, author, and two-time cancer survivor shares her inspirational story about beating cancer twice and finding her way back to confidence and femininity through a personal journey of intimate self-care practices and a blend of Eastern and Western medicine.

"I am pleased to have Sexy After Breast Cancer on the shelves and available to other women who face breast cancer or similar challenges," Binder said. "This book takes readers into my life as a successful model, facing a diagnosis that challenged both my personal femininity as well as my entire career through the loss of my hair and breasts. After cancer returned in my bones, with a median survival prognosis of 24 months, I found many non-traditional methods, which I share in the book, that took me from stage four to remission in only ten months! In my journey back to health I found a new confidence within myself that has made me sexier than ever."

Sexy After Breast Cancer: A Guide to Making Lifestyle Changes for Healing follows the author's compelling story about her life as sought-after fashion model, a diagnosis of breast cancer at 28 years of age, and the very real challenges of a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. She goes on to beat cancer twice through a blend of determination, self-care, and unique alternative and conventional therapies.

Today, Binder is cancer-free and has dedicated herself to sharing her experience with others through her book, media appearances, and social media. The book is now available on Amazon in both paperback and digital versions, Goodreads and elsewhere. The audible version will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit SexyAfterBreastCancer.com or follow Jocelyn on Instagram at @SexyAfterBreastCancer and @jocelynbinder.

About Jocelyn Binder:

Jocelyn Binder is an unstoppable model & influencer hailing from Los Angeles, California, by way of Florida. Launching her modeling career at age 15, Jocelyn signed to Wilhelmina Miami and Direct Model Management in New York non-exclusively and went on to be featured in publications such as Maxim, multiple international Playboy editions (including the cover of Playboy South Africa), FHM and others. She also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Marilyn Manson's "Say10" music video.

At age 28 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy that, for a short time, halted her modeling career. Given a diagnosis that had a median of 24 months before death, Jocelyn resigned herself to fight. She formed a powerful system by combining Western & Eastern medicine with modern techniques that left her without a trace of cancer in her body. Throughout her recovery, Jocelyn found herself fielding questions about her journey, and decided she would share her story. Vowing to spread some of the wisdom that guided her from stage 4 cancer to remission in just ten months, she wrote the book Sexy After Breast Cancer. Jocelyn's powerful account of resilience is a warning shot to the disease and a reminder that women can embrace their sexiness at any stage of their fight.

