Sezzle Profit Jumps 79% as Credit Costs Ease: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) grew third-quarter net income 79% to $47.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share. Shares rose about 10% in after-hours trading. The bigger story is cost: Sezzle now earns far more on each dollar it handles, because revenue is growing faster than volume while the costs tied to each loan barely grow.

Subscribers drive the model. They pay a monthly fee on top of the merchant fees Sezzle collects on each purchase, and they shop with it more often. Average transaction frequency hit a company high of 7.8 per quarter.

The cost side did the heavy lifting. Credit losses, processing fees, and interest rose just 9.8% combined, far slower than volume. Repeat subscribers with a payment record are easier to judge, which helps keep losses down. But part of the processing savings came from a payment network incentive, and that may not recur.

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