Sezzle Stock Jumps 16% On Q3 Profit And Revenue Surge

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up 15.90 percent, gaining $21.74 to $158.43 on Thursday. The rise follows the company's strong third-quarter results, with net income increasing to $47.83 million, or $1.38 per share, from $26.67 million, or $0.75 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue climbed 42.6 percent to $166.50 million from $116.80 million, while operating income increased to $64.25 million from $35.56 million.

The stock is currently trading at $158.43, compared with the previous close of $136.69 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $172.76 and recorded a day's range of $154.87 to $178.55. Trading volume stands at approximately 1.10 million shares, above the average volume of 605,262 shares.

Sezzle has a 52-week trading range of $49.50 to $195.71. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported net income of $139.89 million, or $4.02 per share, compared with $90.44 million, or $2.55 per share, in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the nine-month period rose to $451.73 million from $320.41 million.