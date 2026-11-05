Sezzle Aktie

Sezzle ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EGAB / ISIN: US78435P1057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.11.2026 17:47:38

Sezzle Stock Jumps 16% On Q3 Profit And Revenue Surge

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up 15.90 percent, gaining $21.74 to $158.43 on Thursday. The rise follows the company's strong third-quarter results, with net income increasing to $47.83 million, or $1.38 per share, from $26.67 million, or $0.75 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue climbed 42.6 percent to $166.50 million from $116.80 million, while operating income increased to $64.25 million from $35.56 million.

The stock is currently trading at $158.43, compared with the previous close of $136.69 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $172.76 and recorded a day's range of $154.87 to $178.55. Trading volume stands at approximately 1.10 million shares, above the average volume of 605,262 shares.

Sezzle has a 52-week trading range of $49.50 to $195.71. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported net income of $139.89 million, or $4.02 per share, compared with $90.44 million, or $2.55 per share, in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the nine-month period rose to $451.73 million from $320.41 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sezzle Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sezzle Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sezzle Inc Registered Shs 141,85 17,33% Sezzle Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Furcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen