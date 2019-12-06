SF Express Offers Customized Perishable Logistics Service from North and South America to China

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- On November 26 and December 4, two SF Express cargo freighters, each carrying 103 tons of cherries, arrived in China from Santiago, Chile after 31 hours of flight. After its timely arrival, each pallet of fresh cherries was safely packed and documented for customs clearance, and delivered to shops and homes in Hangzhou, China.

Carried by SF's cargo aircraft subsidiary- SF Airlines' Boeing 747-400ERF with a capacity of 120 tons, SF Express tailored this Chile to China delivery as their newest pursuit to provide global clients with customs and flexible solutions for their businesses and customers. SF Express accomplished this goal by modifying its original US-China air route, adding Santiago as one of its stops. SF Express US-China route, initially established for export-import delivery between North America and China, is now approved to stop in New York, Santiago, Miami and Anchorage to Hangzhou to provide a greater service.

"Time is critical when it comes to perishable logistics, so we carefully arrange each step of the process to ensure rapid transit and minimal turnaround times," Kevin Zhao, manager of SF Express U.S Sales Team said. "The US-China airline of SF Express, coupled with a wide portfolio of service packages tailored to the specific needs of seasonal products, delivers a premium logistical service. From customs clearance to import duties and border inspection to last-mile-to-door delivery, our staff plans every step of the way to avoid delays."

SF Express intended to use their global logistics expertise along with the Americas' fresh produce industry to contribute and provide more selections to the Chinese consumer market. With this purpose, the world-leading express carrier already operates its US-China flight route three times per week, guaranteeing fast and dependable delivery even during peak seasons.

The world-leading logistics solution provider, SF Express, aims to establish a globally integrated logistics service for its customers, offering premium delivery services using best-in-class transportation technology with its fleet of 69 cargo aircraft. In 2018 October, SF Express opened its first Hangzhou, China – New York, U.S route with its own cargo flight. Now, SF Express has 8 international cargo flight routes linking metropolises including Shenzhen – Delhi, Nanning – Ho Chi Minh City, Changsha – Dhaka and more, allowing Chinese corporations to expand globally while allowing quality products enter into the Chinese consumer market.

About SF Express

SF was established in Shunde, Guangdong in 1993. Since its establishment, SF is committed to continuously improving its service quality and infrastructure, vigorously developing and introducing new IT technologies and equipment to achieve automatic operations and has built up a diversified express service business unit organization and service networks covers China and all over the world, to support information collection, market development, logistics and distribution system.

