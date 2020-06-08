SF Startup unveils world's first lie-flat airline seat for Economy Class travelers to sleep and social distance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco startup Zephyr Aerospace is introducing a new social distancing-compliant airline seat and bed combo for premium economy passengers.

For decades, lie-flat seating has been the indulgence of business and first-class travelers — the "select few" who can afford this luxury. Now a fresh innovation could bring the same concept to economy plus, and it couldn't have come at a more important time. Budget travelers can now sit, lie flat, and sleep in the same seat and maintain social distancing rules.

Zephyr is a brand new airline seating concept that transforms the seats in premium economy class on wide-body aircraft into lie-flat beds. The idea, still in the concept phase, could revolutionize the in-flight experience as airlines encourage people to travel again.

The world's first lie-flat "double-decker" seating concept for premium economy class passengers offers a comfortable bed with all-aisle access in a 2-4-2 configuration — the same density as existing premium economy set-ups on 90 percent of airlines worldwide. It's the cheapest way to sleep on long-distance commercial flights.

Zephyr's seat and bed combo provide budget travelers with the same privacy as business class travelers. The non-mechanical sleep seats have limited movable fixtures and are made with the highest standard lightweight composite materials, reducing direct maintenance costs for airlines. A telescopic ladder provides quick and easy access to the upper area and can be removed after boarding.

The drop-down footwell cover increases personal space in each seat, which allows for multiple lie-flat positions. There's even space for small children and families to lie next to each other (dependent on an airline's social distancing rules). Airlines can retrofit these sleep seats between a 38-42'' seat pitch based on their preferences and industry standards and increase ancillary revenue.

"Simply put, the Zephyr Seat offers travelers exactly what they want when they fly - privacy and personal space - at the most affordable price," says Zephyr Seat.

