📈 📈 📈 NEU: 5,5 % jährlich im Seitwärtsmarkt 🚆 mit Express-Zertifikat 🚆 auf Europas nachhaltigen ESG-Index von STOXX 🌱🌱🌱 -w-
18.10.2019 12:01:00

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. To Present At Bio Investors Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that their CEO, Dr. Ira Spector, will update the company's clinical development plans for several new therapeutic agents they have derived from the human microbiome. The presentation will be delivered as part of the prestigious Bio Investors Forum on October 23rd at 9:45AM in the Elizabethan Room of the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human-microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, targeting NF-kB and RAS. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including HCC, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's Disease, Liver Disease and relapse/recurrence in AML and CML.  SFA currently has five drugs under development, and is targeting psoriasis, Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcinoma (liver cancer) with their lead assets.

SFA's small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases. SFA's drug development platform has been exclusively licensed from Temple University to SFA Therapeutics in Jenkintown, PA. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

Contact:
Ira Spector, PhD
iraspector@sfatherapeutics.com
2675841080

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12794356

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sfa-therapeutics-inc-to-present-at-bio-investors-forum-300941099.html

SOURCE SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Chinas Börsen geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es bergauf. In Deutschland greifen Anleger zögerlich zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ist die Stimmung größtenteils negativ.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB