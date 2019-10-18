PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that their CEO, Dr. Ira Spector, will update the company's clinical development plans for several new therapeutic agents they have derived from the human microbiome. The presentation will be delivered as part of the prestigious Bio Investors Forum on October 23rd at 9:45AM in the Elizabethan Room of the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human-microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, targeting NF-kB and RAS. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including HCC, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's Disease, Liver Disease and relapse/recurrence in AML and CML. SFA currently has five drugs under development, and is targeting psoriasis, Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcinoma (liver cancer) with their lead assets.

SFA's small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases. SFA's drug development platform has been exclusively licensed from Temple University to SFA Therapeutics in Jenkintown, PA. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ira Spector, PhD

iraspector@sfatherapeutics.com

2675841080

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12794356

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sfa-therapeutics-inc-to-present-at-bio-investors-forum-300941099.html

SOURCE SFA Therapeutics, Inc.