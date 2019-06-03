|
SFIDANTE INC. Launches Eco Friendly Personalised Photo Gift Service "OKURU" in Singapore
SINGAPORE, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SFIDANTE INC. is pleased to announce the launch of an OKURU service that enables customers to make a stylish square box calendar by using photos in their smartphones via OKURU application.
What is OKURU?
OKURU is a service that turns photos from smartphones into a personalized gift for family or friends. Each photo carries special "memories", "happiness" and "gratitude". The name "OKURU" means "send" and "present" in Japanese, a unique gift guaranteed to bring a smile to someone's face every time they see it.
The UI / UX of OKURU application was designed with the busy working mothers in mind, who value both their work and family life. The aim therefore is to make the process so simple and intuitive, with minimal time and effort.
Three features offered by OKURU
The 3 main features offered by OKURU are "Made-in-Japan", "Eco Friendly" and "Stylish Design"
How to order a square box calendar?
Step 1 - Install the application
Download the "OKURU Singapore" application from https://app.adjust.com/kbrq7lc or theApp Store* on a smartphone
Step 2 - Personalize the photo gift
Select calendar design and photos on OKURU application
Step 3 - Check out
Confirm the order information including the item, shipping information and payment method
Step 4 - Delivery
The company will carefully deliver the gift with warmest wishes from OKURU
* Currently the application is available on the iOS store. The Android application will be launched soon.
OKURU will initially offer the stylish square box calendar in Singapore, and we will look to introduce a broader range of photo calendars and gifts in the coming months.
About SFIDANTE
SFIDANTE was founded in 2009 by current CEO Keisuke Yasumoto. SFIDANTE means "Challenger" in Italian. Our core vision is "to inspire people's life with happiness through our innovative services and products." The company has developed over 250 smartphone applications and is currently one of the largest online New Year's photo greeting card companies in Japan. SFIDANTE is developing a "smartphone photo print" business that transforms the photos from smartphones into personalised gifts. We will continue to offer tailored services and unique, personalized products, each made with full of memories, smiles and gratitude.
Photo Gift Service - OKURU
URLhttps://okuru-photo.com/sg/
Inquirysupport.sg@okuru-photo.com
AppStorehttps://app.adjust.com/kbrq7lc
*Currently only iOS application is available. Android application is now under construction.
Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/okuru_singapore/
SFIDANTE Inc.
Founder & CEO Keisuke Yasumoto
Address 5F 1-30-22 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Japan 151-0063
Founded September 9, 2009
URLhttps://sfidante.co.jp/
Inquiryinfo@sfidante.com
Contact Number +81-(0)50-3555-2009
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190529/2480596-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190529/2480596-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190529/2480596-1-c
SOURCE SFIDANTE INC.
