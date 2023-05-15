SFL - First Quarter 2023 Results

Preliminary Q1 2023 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 15, 2023. SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL” or the "Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Highlights

77 th consecutive quarterly dividend declared, increased to $0.24 per share

consecutive quarterly dividend declared, increased to $0.24 per share Net profit of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per share in the first quarter

Received charter hire 1 of $182.4 million in the quarter, including $4.9 million of profit share

of $182.4 million in the quarter, including $4.9 million of profit share Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $102.6 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.7 million adjusted EBITDA 2 from 49.9% owned associated companies

of $102.6 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.7 million adjusted EBITDA from 49.9% owned associated companies New contract for ultra-deepwater drilling rig Hercules in Namibia for a period of approx. four months with start up in Q4 2023, adding approx. $50 million to charter backlog

Extension of contracts for car carriers SFL Composer and SFL Conductor for a minimum period of three years, adding approx. $155 million to charter backlog

Sale of two suezmax crude oil tankers and a chemical tanker in March and April 2023, and agreement to sell a chemical tanker with expected delivery in June 2023

New financing arrangements totalling more than $1 billion

Announced a buyback program of SFL shares of up to $100 million







Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

« The first quarter result was impacted by several one-off items, including the scheduled special survey for the drilling rig Hercules with significant costs and no revenues in the quarter. Following the announcement of new contracts for two of our existing car carriers and also the Hercules, we expect substantial earnings contribution from Q3 onwards from these assets.

The quarter was busy with more than $1 billion in new financings, including our newbuild dual-fuel car carrier programme, the convertible notes and refinancing of our drilling rigs. With this, virtually all our near term financing requirements and capital expenditure have been completed at very attractive terms.

And we continuously renew our fleet and are divesting older tankers traded in the spot market and focus on assets with charter backlog supporting our long term dividend distribution capacity. In addition, the Board has also authorized a repurchase of our common stock as part of the Company’s capital allocation strategy.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 15, 2023.

May 15, 2023

The Board of Directors

SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company's website www.sflcorp.com.

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels comprises of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.

2 ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest, amortization, and capital payments.

