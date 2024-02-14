SFL - Fourth Quarter 2023 Results



Preliminary Q4 2023 results and increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per share





Hamilton, Bermuda, February 14, 2024. SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL” or the "Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

80 th consecutive quarterly dividend, increased to $0.26 per share

consecutive quarterly dividend, increased to $0.26 per share Net profit of $31.4 million, or $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter

Received charter hire 1 of $209.5 million in the quarter, including $3.4 million of profit share

of $209.5 million in the quarter, including $3.4 million of profit share Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $124.1 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus $7.9 million adjusted EBITDA 2 from 49.9% owned associated companies

of $124.1 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus $7.9 million adjusted EBITDA from 49.9% owned associated companies Delivery of Wolfsburg, our second LNG dual-fuel Car Carrier, on 10 year charter to Volkswagen

Commencement of Hercules’ drilling contract for Galp Energia in Namibia

Subsequent to quarter end, our third LNG dual-fuel Car Carrier Odin Highway was delivered on 10 year contract to K Line







Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«We are pleased to announce our 80th consecutive quarterly dividend as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. Over this period SFL has evolved from a vessel financing provider to a leading maritime infrastructure company with a fully integrated operational platform with a diversified modern fleet of vessels on time-charter to industry leading customers.

SFL has built up a high-quality operational platform, which has enabled us to secure repeat transactions with our key customers. And with all of our car carrier newbuildings delivered by the end of this quarter, we expect to continue increasing our charter revenues in 2024.

And we believe there is significant value embedded in our fleet beyond our current charter backlog, illustrated by the recent charter extensions for our car carriers SFL Composer and SFL Conductor at significantly higher charter rates than before. Owning modern high quality maritime assets in the next decade will be beneficial for SFL shareholders as we continue to build the company and our long term distribution capacity».

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around March 28, to shareholders of record as of March 15, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be March 14, 2024.

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels comprises of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company’s website: www.sflcorp.com

1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.

2 ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest and capital payments.