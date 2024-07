SFL Prices Public Offering Of 8 Mln Shares At $12.50/shr

(RTTNews) - SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share, at $12.50 per share.

The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to vessel acquisitions.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.20 million Common Shares.