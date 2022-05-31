SFL Successfully Prices €99 Million Bonds to Be Assimilated

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Today, SFL successfully priced its issue of €99 million bonds maturing on 5 June 2027 with an annual coupon of 1.50% (the "New Bonds"). The New Bonds will be assimilated with the €500 million bonds issued by SFL on 5 June 2020 (ISIN: FR0013515871) (the "Existing Bonds").

In accordance with the resolutions approved on 3 February 2022 by the general meeting of the holders of the Existing Bonds, an amount equivalent to the principal amount of the New Bonds shall be allocated by SFL to the financing or the refinancing of a portfolio of green assets meeting the environmental criteria described in more detail in the green financing framework (as may be amended and supplemented) available on SFL’s website.

The settlement of the New Bonds is expected to take place on 7 June 2022. The New Bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Pursuant to the exemption to the obligation to publish a prospectus provided by Article 1 paragraph 5.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, no prospectus was prepared by SFL or approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers or any other competent authority for the purpose of issuing the New Bonds. The terms and conditions of the New Bonds will be available on SFL's website at the following address: https://www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com.

SFL is rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.1 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

