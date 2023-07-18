|
18.07.2023 06:50:30
SFS achieves constant development
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The SFS Group looks back on the first half of 2023, which was characterized by mixed business performance and destocking effects in the end markets. Renewed strong sales growth of 29.2% was mainly driven by the inclusion of Hoffmann. Sales amounted to CHF 1,580.7 million. At CHF 189.9 million, operating profit (EBIT) rose by 16.6% year-over-year.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Half-Year Report 2023 (PDF).
Best regards
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group Schweiz AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41717275151
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1681941
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1681941 18-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
