04.03.2022 06:21:39

SFS achieves record results in a dynamic market environment

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
SFS achieves record results in a dynamic market environment

04-March-2022 / 06:21 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In a dynamic market environment characterized by high demand, supply chain bottlenecks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SFS Group seized opportunities that arose in each of its segments to boost its sales by 11.0% to CHF 1,893.1 million in the year 2021, an outcome based on its ability to fill customer orders. All end markets and regions contributed to this good growth. The result was a high level of production capacity utilization that strengthened profitability and generated an EBIT margin of 15.9%. Net income came to CHF 248.0 million.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.annualreport.sfs.com

Mit freundlichen Grüssen/Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48  M +41 79 666 44 82  
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
www.sfs.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1294323

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1294323  04-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294323&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFS AGmehr Nachrichten