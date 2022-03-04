|
04.03.2022 06:21:39
SFS achieves record results in a dynamic market environment
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
In a dynamic market environment characterized by high demand, supply chain bottlenecks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SFS Group seized opportunities that arose in each of its segments to boost its sales by 11.0% to CHF 1,893.1 million in the year 2021, an outcome based on its ability to fill customer orders. All end markets and regions contributed to this good growth. The result was a high level of production capacity utilization that strengthened profitability and generated an EBIT margin of 15.9%. Net income came to CHF 248.0 million.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.annualreport.sfs.com
