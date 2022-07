SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SFS appoints CHRO in connection with succession planning in Corporate Services



07.07.2022 / 06:17



The Board of Directors of SFS Group AG has appointed Susanne Jung as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of SFS. She will join the Group Executive Board of SFS when she takes up her new role on January 1, 2023. In addition to strengthening the HR organization, her appointment is also related to succession planning in Corporate Services. Claude Stadler will step down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2024 and focus more intensively on other business activities. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82

corporate.communications@sfs.com

www.sfs.com

End of Media Release