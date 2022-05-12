12.05.2022 06:35:21

SFS completes transaction with Hoffmann

The transaction between the SFS Group and Hoffmann SE that was announced on December 22, 2021 was completed on May 11, 2022, meaning that Hoffmann has now been officially incorporated into the SFS organization. This joining of forces marks a milestone and the companies complementary positioning opens up attractive development opportunities for both

