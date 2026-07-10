SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SFS Consolidates Its Access to the US Aerospace Market



10-Jul-2026 / 06:26 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The SFS Group is acquiring Heartland Precision Fasteners, Inc., an American fastening specialist in the aerospace sector. The company specializes in the manufacture of high-grade fastening solutions for aircraft structures and propulsion systems. This acquisition will enable SFS to expand its aerospace activities into North America, thereby tapping into a strategically important growth market. The transaction is expected to be completed until the end of September 2026, subject to approval under merger control law and other regulations. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48

corporate.communications@sfs.com

sfs.com

End of Inside Information