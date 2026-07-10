SFS Aktie

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WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302

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10.07.2026 06:26:55

SFS Consolidates Its Access to the US Aerospace Market

SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
SFS Consolidates Its Access to the US Aerospace Market

10-Jul-2026 / 06:26 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The SFS Group is acquiring Heartland Precision Fasteners, Inc., an American fastening specialist in the aerospace sector. The company specializes in the manufacture of high-grade fastening solutions for aircraft structures and propulsion systems. This acquisition will enable SFS to expand its aerospace activities into North America, thereby tapping into a strategically important growth market. The transaction is expected to be completed until the end of September 2026, subject to approval under merger control law and other regulations.

Media & Newsroom

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48 
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
sfs.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 78 880 49 90
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2363766

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2363766  10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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