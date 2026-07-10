SFS Aktie
WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302
|
10.07.2026 06:26:55
SFS Consolidates Its Access to the US Aerospace Market
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SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
The SFS Group is acquiring Heartland Precision Fasteners, Inc., an American fastening specialist in the aerospace sector. The company specializes in the manufacture of high-grade fastening solutions for aircraft structures and propulsion systems. This acquisition will enable SFS to expand its aerospace activities into North America, thereby tapping into a strategically important growth market. The transaction is expected to be completed until the end of September 2026, subject to approval under merger control law and other regulations.
Media & Newsroom
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 78 880 49 90
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2363766
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2363766 10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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