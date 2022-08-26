SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

In a challenging environment shaped by considerable uncertainty, SFS Group exceeded its growth targets in all regions and end markets with the exception of the automotive industry. The completion of the transaction with Hoffmann at the beginning of May marked the internationalization of the trading business conducted by the Distribution & Logistics segment. At CHF 1,223.6 million, sales in the first half of 2022 were 27.8% up on the last year, while the EBIT margin adjusted for one-off effects stood at 14.7%. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Half-Year Report 2022 (PDF). Best regards



