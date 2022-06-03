|
03.06.2022 06:30:42
SFS makes important progress in sustainability
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
The COVID-19 pandemic was still the dominating topic for the SFS Group in 2021. Despite this challenging environment, it nevertheless managed to maintain its focus on implementing the environmental roadmap presented last year. Important progress has been made towards achieving the ambitious targets, presented in the Sustainability Report 2021 which was published today.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.
Best regards
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group Schweiz AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41717275151
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1367823
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1367823 03.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:30
|SFS makes important progress in sustainability (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|SFS erzielt wichtige Fortschritte bei der Nachhaltigkeit (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|SFS möchte mehr klimaneutralen Strom produzieren und plant Windenergieanlage (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|SFS places bonds in connection with the acquisition of Hoffmann SE (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|SFS platziert Anleihen im Zusammenhang mit der Akquisition der Hoffmann SE (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|SFS completes transaction with Hoffmann (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|SFS vollzieht Zusammenschluss mit Hoffmann (EQS Group)