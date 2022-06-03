SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SFS makes important progress in sustainability



03.06.2022 / 06:30



The COVID-19 pandemic was still the dominating topic for the SFS Group in 2021. Despite this challenging environment, it nevertheless managed to maintain its focus on implementing the environmental roadmap presented last year. Important progress has been made towards achieving the ambitious targets, presented in the Sustainability Report 2021 which was published today. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Best regards



