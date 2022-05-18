SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Bond

SFS places bonds in connection with the acquisition of Hoffmann SE



18.05.2022 / 18:13



On May 18, 2022 the SFS Group successfully placed two fixed-rate bonds. These have maturities of three years (CHF 250 million) and five years (CHF 150 million). The proceeds from this transaction will be used to refinance the Hoffmann acquisition. SFS has been given a good BBB+ rating by Zürcher Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Mit freundlichen Grüssen/Best regards



