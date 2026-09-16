SFS Aktie
WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302
|
16.09.2026 06:33:03
SFS Provides Insights Into Business Areas at Investor Day
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SFS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
The Group Executive Board will provide an in-depth look at the activities of the three segments Engineered Components, Fastening Systems and Distribution & Logistics at the Investor Day on September 17, 2026. The event provides investors with detailed information on the SFS Group’s strategy, technologies and applications as well as current developments. As announced in the Half-Year Report 2026, expectations regarding SFS’s business performance in the current year remain unchanged.
Media & Newsroom
Best regards
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 78 880 49 90
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399940 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SFS AG
|142,00
|4,41%