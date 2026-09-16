SFS Group AG / Key word(s): Conference

SFS Provides Insights Into Business Areas at Investor Day



16.09.2026 / 06:33 CET/CEST



The Group Executive Board will provide an in-depth look at the activities of the three segments Engineered Components, Fastening Systems and Distribution & Logistics at the Investor Day on September 17, 2026. The event provides investors with detailed information on the SFS Group’s strategy, technologies and applications as well as current developments. As announced in the Half-Year Report 2026, expectations regarding SFS’s business performance in the current year remain unchanged. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

P +41 71 727 53 50 M +41 78 880 49 90

corporate.communications@sfs.com

sfs.com

End of Media Release

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