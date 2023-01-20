SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SFS realizes leap in growth in 2022



20.01.2023 / 06:27 CET/CEST



In the 2022 financial year, the SFS Group generated gross sales of CHF 2,746 million, which corresponds to strong growth of 45.1%. Good organic growth was generated in most end markets and regions throughout the year as a whole. The consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1, 2022, caused sales at SFS to soar. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Best regards



