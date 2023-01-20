Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 06:27:48

SFS realizes leap in growth in 2022

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
20.01.2023 / 06:27 CET/CEST

In the 2022 financial year, the SFS Group generated gross sales of CHF 2,746 million, which corresponds to strong growth of 45.1%. Good organic growth was generated in most end markets and regions throughout the year as a whole. The consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1, 2022, caused sales at SFS to soar.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.

