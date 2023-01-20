|
20.01.2023 06:27:48
SFS realizes leap in growth in 2022
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
In the 2022 financial year, the SFS Group generated gross sales of CHF 2,746 million, which corresponds to strong growth of 45.1%. Good organic growth was generated in most end markets and regions throughout the year as a whole. The consolidation of Hoffmann as of May 1, 2022, caused sales at SFS to soar.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.
Best regards
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group Schweiz AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41717275151
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1539631
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1539631 20.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20.01.23
|SFS realizes leap in growth in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.01.23
|SFS realisiert Wachstumssprung im 2022 (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|SFS Nachfolgeregelungen in Verwaltungsrat und Konzernleitung ermöglichen Kontinuität (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|SFS übertrifft Wachstumsziele im ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|SFS exceeds its growth targets in the first half of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|SFS ernennt CHRO im Zusammenhang mit Nachfolgeplanung bei Corporate Services (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|SFS appoints CHRO in connection with succession planning in Corporate Services (EQS Group)