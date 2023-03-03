|
03.03.2023 06:37:05
SFS seizes opportunities in the financial year 2022
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Development of Sales
In 2022, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 2,746.1 million in a market environment characterized by geopolitical and macroeconomic events. The strong growth of 45.1% was driven both organically and by the inclusion of Hoffmann. SFS boosted its operating profit (EBIT) by 9.5% to CHF 330.3 million, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 12.1%. Adjusted for acquisition related one-off effects, the EBIT margin amounts to 12.9%.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Annual Report 2022 (PDF).
