SFS seizes opportunities in the financial year 2022

In 2022, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 2,746.1 million in a market environment characterized by geopolitical and macroeconomic events. The strong growth of 45.1% was driven both organically and by the inclusion of Hoffmann. SFS boosted its operating profit (EBIT) by 9.5% to CHF 330.3 million, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 12.1%. Adjusted for acquisition related one-off effects, the EBIT margin amounts to 12.9%. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Annual Report 2022 (PDF). Best regards



