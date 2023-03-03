+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
SFS seizes opportunities in the financial year 2022

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In 2022, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 2,746.1 million in a market environment characterized by geopolitical and macroeconomic events. The strong growth of 45.1% was driven both organically and by the inclusion of Hoffmann. SFS boosted its operating profit (EBIT) by 9.5% to CHF 330.3 million, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 12.1%. Adjusted for acquisition related one-off effects, the EBIT margin amounts to 12.9%.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com or in the Annual Report 2022 (PDF).

