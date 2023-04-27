SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SFS shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting



27.04.2023 / 06:50 CET/CEST



At the 30th Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, the shareholders of SFS Group approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The shareholders accepted the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association in full and elected Fabian Tschan to the Board of Directors. The proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was approved. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Best regards



