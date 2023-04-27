27.04.2023 06:50:00

SFS shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting

At the 30th Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, the shareholders of SFS Group approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The shareholders accepted the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association in full and elected Fabian Tschan to the Board of Directors. The proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was approved.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48  M +41 79 666 44 82  
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
www.sfs.com


Language: English
