SFS shareholders approve all proposals at the Annual General Meeting



28-Apr-2022

At the 29th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of the SFS Group agreed to all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Thomas Oetterli was elected as the successor of Heinrich Spoerry as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Peter Bauschatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hoffmann SE, was elected as an additional member to the Board of Directors. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Best regards



