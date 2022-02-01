|
01.02.2022 07:03:08
SFS shareholders approve capital increase with an overwhelming majority
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG
The request to create authorized capital was approved by the shareholders of SFS Group AG with an overwhelming majority at the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 31, 2022. The capital will be used for the partial purchase price financing of the planned acquisition of Hoffmann SE, which was announced on December 22, 2021. The capital increase is a condition for the successful completion of this transaction.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com
