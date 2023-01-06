|
SFS succession plans in the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board enable continuity
At the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, the SFS Board of Directors will propose that Fabian Tschan be elected to the Board of Directors as a representative of the Stadler/Tschan shareholder family. He succeeds Bettina Stadler, who will not stand for re-election as part of a long-term succession plan. The Board of Directors also has appointed Thomas Jung as future Head of the Construction division; he will succeed Arthur Blank, who will be stepping down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2023. Thomas Jungs many years in the Construction division of SFS make him the ideal candidate for this position.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.
