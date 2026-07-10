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10.07.2026 09:42:33
SFS To Acquire Heartland Precision Fasteners; Price Agreed To Be Confidential
(RTTNews) - On Friday, Swiss fastening company SFS group AG (SFSN.SW) announced that it is acquiring Heartland Precision Fasteners, Inc., a U.S.-based fastening specialist in the aerospace sector. The purchase price has been agreed to be confidential.
Through the acquisition of Heartland, SFS is entering the aerospace market in North America.
The deal is expected to be completed until the end of September, subject to approval.
Heartland, founded in 1994, has around 70 employees. The company, as a manufacturer of fasteners for civil and military aerospace applications, generated roughly $30 million in sales of 2025.
Following the deal, Heartland will be integrated into the Industrial Business Unit of the Engineered Components segment. Heartland's employees will be retained, and existing management team will handle business development.
On the Swiss Stock Exchange, SFS shares were trading 0.45 percent higher at 133.00 Swiss Francs.
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