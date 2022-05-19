SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine



19.05.2022 / 17:54



As a contribution to climate protection, regional energy security and the achievement of national energy policy goals, SFS plans to increase the share of self-generated electricity. To this end, a wind turbine will be built to complement the existing large-scale photovoltaic system on the companys premises. This is expected to produce 5 GWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 1,300 households. Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com. Mit freundlichen Grüssen/Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82

corporate.communications@sfs.com

www.sfs.com

End of Media Release

