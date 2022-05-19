+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 17:54:53

SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine

19.05.2022 / 17:54

As a contribution to climate protection, regional energy security and the achievement of national energy policy goals, SFS plans to increase the share of self-generated electricity. To this end, a wind turbine will be built to complement the existing large-scale photovoltaic system on the companys premises. This is expected to produce 5 GWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 1,300 households.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

