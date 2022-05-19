|
19.05.2022 17:54:53
SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
As a contribution to climate protection, regional energy security and the achievement of national energy policy goals, SFS plans to increase the share of self-generated electricity. To this end, a wind turbine will be built to complement the existing large-scale photovoltaic system on the companys premises. This is expected to produce 5 GWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 1,300 households.
Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on www.sfs.com.
Mit freundlichen Grüssen/Best regards
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group Schweiz AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41717275151
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1357213
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1357213 19.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|SFS möchte mehr klimaneutralen Strom produzieren und plant Windenergieanlage (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|SFS wants to produce more climate-neutral electricity and plans to install a wind turbine (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|SFS platziert Anleihen im Zusammenhang mit der Akquisition der Hoffmann SE (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|SFS places bonds in connection with the acquisition of Hoffmann SE (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|SFS vollzieht Zusammenschluss mit Hoffmann (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|SFS completes transaction with Hoffmann (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|SFS shareholders approve all proposals at the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|SFS Aktionäre genehmigen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SFS AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SFS AG
|74,45
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.