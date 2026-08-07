SG HOLDINGS Aktie

SG HOLDINGS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H8Z2 / ISIN: JP3162770006

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07.08.2026 09:52:39

SG Holdings Earnings Up In H1; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - SG Holdings Co., Ltd. (SGHHF, 9143.T), a courier and express delivery services company, on Friday reported higher net income in the first half compared with the previous year. The company also announced second half and full year 2027 guidance.

For the first half, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 12.26 billion yen from 10.15 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 20.55 yen versus 16.69 yen last year.

Operating income increased to 20.06 billion yen from 17.45 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to 447.31 billion yen from 367.40 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the first half of the fiscal year, the company expects operating revenue of 846 billion yen, up 8.1% year over year.

Operating income is forecast at 26 billion yen, a 6.7% decline from the previous year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected to be 20 billion yen, down 14.3% year over year, with basic earnings per share of 33.24 yen.

For the full year 2027, the company expects operating revenue of 1.74 trillion yen, up 5.8% year over year.

Operating income is projected to reach 97 billion yen, an increase of 7.5% from the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is forecast at 60 billion yen, up 1.6% year over year, with basic earnings per share of 99.72 yen.

SG Holdings is currently trading 0.59% higher at JPY 1,541 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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SG HOLDINGS CO. LTD. Registered Shs 1 541,00 0,59% SG HOLDINGS CO. LTD. Registered Shs

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