SG HOLDINGS Aktie

SG HOLDINGS ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H8Z2 / ISIN: JP3162770006

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06.11.2026 11:42:42

SG Holdings H1 Earnings Rise; Lifts FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - SG Holdings Co., Ltd. (SGHHF, 9143.T), a Japanese freight and logistics company, reported Friday a profit for its first half that increased from last year. The company also revised its earnings and revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

The company's earnings attributable to owners of the parent for the first half were JPY27.929 billion, or JPY46.80 per basic share, 19.8 percent higher than JPY23.305 billion, or JPY38.54 per basic share, last year.

The operating income grew 7.5 percent year-over-year to JPY41.440 billion.

The company's operating revenue for the period rose 17.6 percent to JPY920.437 billion from JPY782.582 billion last year.

Looking ahead, SG Holdings has raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, now expecting the attributable net income to be at JPY 65 billion, or JPY 108.93 per share, higher than the previous estimate of JPY 60 billion, or JPY 99.72 per share.

The operating income has now been forecast to total JPY 100 billion while the earlier guidance was JPY 97 billion.

The operating revenue is now estimated to reach JPY 1.820 trillion, higher than the previous outlook of JPY 1.740 trillion.

The revised outlook reflects year-over-year growth of 10 percent in attributable profit, 10.8 percent in operating income and 10.7 percent in operating revenues.

SG Holdings shares closed Friday on the Tokyo exchange at JPY 1,469.50, down 5.65 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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SG HOLDINGS CO. LTD. Registered Shs 1 469,50 -5,65% SG HOLDINGS CO. LTD. Registered Shs

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