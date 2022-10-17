|
17.10.2022 15:00:00
SGFY STOCK ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLC IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER THE SALE OF SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. IS FAIR TO SHAREHOLDERS
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders.
Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
The investigation concerns whether Signify Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Signify Health shareholders; (2) determine whether CVS is underpaying for Signify Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Signify Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Signify Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
