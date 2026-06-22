22.06.2026 07:18:51

SGH Approves Up To AUD 500 Mln On-Market Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd. (SGH.AX), an operating and investment company, announced an on-market buyback of its ordinary shares of up to A$500 million over the next 12 months as part of its capital management strategy.

The buyback is scheduled to begin alongside the release of its fiscal 2026 results.

The company expects to commence the buyback on or about August 11, following the end of its blackout period.

The company said the buyback follows a period of strong operating cash flow and deleveraging.

The company's leverage has reduced below its through-the-cycle target of 2.0x adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA.

The company said the buyback will not affect its ability to invest in existing businesses or pursue acquisitions, adding that it will retain sufficient balance sheet capacity and financial flexibility to fund growth opportunities.

SGH is currently trading 2.89% higher at AUD 44.52 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

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