11.02.2026 12:35:38
SGH H1 Profit Rises, Maintains FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd (SGH.AX) reported Wednesday higher profit in the first half despite lower revenues. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect low to mid single-digit EBIT growth.
Further, SGH declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share, up 7 percent.
In the first half, net profit grew 1 percent to A$473 million from last year's A$466 million.
Underlying net profit was A$518 million, compared to A$508 million a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were A$1.27, compared to A$1.24 last year.
Underlying EBIT of A$844 million slightly increased from last year's A$843 million.
Underlying EBITDA for the period grew 1 percent to A$1.11 billion from prior year's A$1.10 billion.
Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to A$5.42 billion from A$5.51 billion in the previous year.
In Australia, SGH shares closed Wednesday's regular trading 3.6 percent higher at A$50.91.
