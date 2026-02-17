BlueScope Steel Aktie

BlueScope Steel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 633434 / ISIN: AU000000BSL0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.02.2026 23:14:43

SGH, Steel Dynamics Raises Offer For BlueScope Steel To A$32.35 A Share

(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd. (SGH.AX) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) said they have submitted a revised non-binding indicative offer to acquire 100% of BlueScope Steel Ltd. (BSL.AX) in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at about A$15 billion or $11 billion.

The consortium's revised proposal offers A$32.35 per share in cash, equivalent to A$34.00 per share before dividend adjustments. The companies said the latest bid is their best and final offer in the absence of a superior competing proposal.

The offer implies a 47% premium to BlueScope's adjusted closing share price at the time of the initial proposal and a 56% premium to its 52-week volume-weighted average price.

If completed, SGH would retain BlueScope's Australia and Rest of World operations, while Steel Dynamics would acquire the company's North American business following closing.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steel Dynamics Inc.

mehr Nachrichten