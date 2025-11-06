06.11.2025 11:32:53

SGL Carbon Posts 9-month Loss; Sales Down 16.5%

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon posted a nine month net loss to shareholders of parent company of 51.3 million euros compared to profit of 32.8 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 14.9% to 108.6 million euros. Sales were 652.9 million euros, down 16.5% on the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects consolidated sales to be 10-15% below the previous year's level and adjusted EBITDA at Group level to be between 130 million euros and 150 million euros.

"Demand for specialty graphite products from our silicon carbide customers will remain low in the second half of 2025. However, we are noticing a gradual reduction in our customers' inventories," said Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

