SGL Carbon Turns To Profit In Q2, EBITDA Pre Climbs; Confirms FY26 Outlook; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF), a German maker of products from carbon, reported Thursday a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss, on lower charges, while EBITDA pre climbed from last year. Meanwhile, sales were lower. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were gaining around 6.62 percent, trading at 4.2650 euros.

Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon, stated, "Despite the continuing challenging market environment, SGL Carbon is on track to achieve its 2026 targets. In addition, with our 'SGL Growth 2030' strategy, we are consistently focusing the company on profitable and high-growth target markets such as semiconductors, power generation, defense, and aerospace."

For fiscal year 2026, the company continues to expect consolidated sales of between 720 million euros and 770 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA of between 110 million euros and 130 million euros.

The company said the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East increases the risk of a further slowdown in global and regional economic growth. In particular, a prolonged disruption affecting the Strait of Hormuz - a key trade route - could impact the availability of raw materials and fossil fuels or cause further price increases.

The company said the year overall will be marked by increased uncertainty in many of its sales markets, which will affect customers' demand and investment decisions.

In the second quarter, consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 5.9 million euros, compared to loss of 25.3 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 0.05 euro, compared to prior year's loss of 0.21 euro.

The latest quarter results included restructuring expenses and impairment losses of 2.5 million euros, compared to 30.4 million euros last year.

Operating profit was 24.6 million euros, in comparison to loss of 6.6 million euros a year ago.

SGL Carbon's EBIT pre grew to 28.2 million euros from last year's 26.0 million euros, and EBITDA pre in the quarter increased to 40.2 million euros from 39.0 million euros a year ago.

In the second quarter, sales revenue dropped 4.2 percent to 209.7 million euros from last year's 218.9 million euros.

The company said the discontinuation of unprofitable business activities in mid-2025 led to a decline in sales compared to prior-year period

The results also reflected lower demand in the Graphite Solutions business unit and the challenging order situation in Process Technology.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.