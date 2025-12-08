Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-
SGS Acquires Australian Superintendence Company

(RTTNews) - SGS SA (SGSN.SW, SGSOY), an inspection, verification, testing and certification company, on Monday announced the acquisition of Australian Superintendence Company Pty. Ltd., a specialist in agricultural quality assurance.

The deal adds 40 experts to the company and supports the group's "Strategy 27 - Accelerating growth, building trust," which focuses on expanding services that protect health, safety and wellbeing.

Australian Superintendence Company or ASC was found in 1969 and established a position in inspection and laboratory services for Australian export grains, legumes, pulses and oilseeds.

ASC has also contributed to international standards for grain and oilseed sampling and analysis through its involvement with ISO, GAFTA and FOSFA.

On Friday, SGS closed trading 0.57% lesser at CHF 90.58 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

