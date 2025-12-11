SGS Chair Calvin Grieder To Step Down; Board To Nominate Gilbert Ghostine As Successor

(RTTNews) - SGS SA (SGSOY, SGSOF, SGSN.SW), an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, announced on Thursday that its Chair of the Board, Calvin Grieder, intends to step down at the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026.

The Board plans to nominate Gilbert Ghostine for election to the Board and as the new Chair at the AGM.

Gilbert Ghostine currently serves as Chair of Sandoz.

As the incoming Chair, Gilbert Ghostine will oversee the continued execution of Strategy 27 "Accelerating Growth, Building Trust," which focuses on growth, people, and organizational agility, as well as a strong financial and ESG profile.

On Wednesday, SGS closed trading 0.94% higher at CHF 87.62 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.