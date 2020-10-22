Shadow Arena Announces Winner of October 2020 Regional Cup

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Douyu34272 was crowned the winner of the Shadow Arena October 2020 Regional Cup, which took place from October 13 to October 18.

The Shadow Arena Regional Cup is a series of PvP tournaments with a grand prize of 10,000,000 won. Player results were determined by Survival Points and Player Kill Points. The group stage of the Regional Cup for October was held on October 13 and 14. On October 18, 40 players from the tryouts and the group stage participated in the final stage of the tournament.

Douyu34272's unmatched skills were on full display as he entertained viewers with the long-ranged Hero, Orwen, and beat out his opponents in a competition rife with heated battles. He won a prize of 3 million won and the title of Tournament MVP.

Bambolina got the highest results during the second week of tryouts and ended up grabbing second place in the final stages of the tournament, while Mime from the United States took third place.

After the final stages of the Regional Cup, the trailer of the new Trio Mode was unveiled. In this mode, players can team up with two other players and challenge other teams. More new content shown in the trailer including Ascension will be added in future updates.

