Shadow Ventures Names 125 Startups To Watch In 2023 As Part Of Newly Released ConTech Scouting Report

Report identifies key industry drivers that include a growing need for greater innovation, a decrease in skilled workers, and a significant drop in productivity—the lowest since 1968

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in seed-stage technology companies disrupting the built environment, today announced the availability of its ConTech Scouting Report. The report looks at key industry trends and provides a view into 125 companies with the potential to define eight core construction technology (ConTech) categories over the next decade.

The ConTech Scouting Report is largely based on data from Shadow Insights, the only platform designed for the built environment that provides access to filtered and categorized analyst-verified data. Among the report's most notable findings:

While venture investment activity in ConTech has increased substantially, the industry remains significantly undercapitalized compared to construction's contributions to the GDP (.56% versus 3.9%).

There is a crisis to innovate as the building industry becomes more crowded, less profitable, and races to keep up with population growth.

As baby boomers retire, the built environment is finding fewer skilled workers, increasing the urgency for automated services, robotics, and improved efficiencies.

Productivity in construction has not just slowed but has decreased to levels unseen since 1968, making the decline the worst for any industry other than hunting.

"ConTech is experiencing dramatic growth with even greater potential over the long term due to the macro trends identified in our ConTech Scouting Report," said K.P. Reddy, founder and general partner of Shadow Ventures. "We relied on Shadow Insights—the only platform of its kind—to compile the report data that will be invaluable in helping both industry professionals and investors make informed strategic decisions moving forward. In particular, the report's 'Startups to Watch' provides a look at the ConTech companies and their offerings that we believe are poised to reshape the industry in the years ahead."

The ConTech Scouting Report from Shadow Ventures is free and can be downloaded here.

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in seed-stage technology startups bringing innovation to the built environment with the goal of institutionalizing seed-stage investing. Shadow Ventures' current portfolio is made up of companies solving some of the most difficult problems in construction and real estate with elegant, defensible technology. Shadow Ventures is backed by a mix of strategic limited partners who represent some of the largest potential customers in the built environment. Its team of operators is dedicated to defragmenting and driving innovation in the built environment. Shadow has created Shadow Insights, the built industry's only intelligence platform that provides detailed analyst-reviewed insights on technologies in the space. Shadow Insights is the next step necessary in driving innovation in the built industry.

For more information, visit https://shadow.vc or connect with the firm on LinkedIn or Twitter @shadowventures.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

kberardi@carabinercomms.com

678.644.4122

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shadow-ventures-names-125-startups-to-watch-in-2023-as-part-of-newly-released-contech-scouting-report-301689702.html

SOURCE Shadow Ventures