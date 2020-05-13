Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Atlanta Resumes Full-Service Fertility Procedures and Treatments May 11, 2020

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SGF, a pioneer in reproductive medicine, research, and innovation, and home to more than 85,000 babies born, announced today that SGF Atlanta has resumed all fertility procedures and treatments in its Atlanta, GA, location. While its Alpharetta, Buckhead-Piedmont, and Marietta offices remain closed temporarily, all Greater Atlanta area patients may start or resume full-service fertility care.

"Patient, staff and community safety are of paramount importance, especially now. We've implemented new safety precautions at nearly every step of the patient experience. So while this is not business as usual, our commitment to help those struggling to conceive is strong and steadfast," said Pavna Brahma, M.D., of SGF's Atlanta-Northside and Buckhead-Piedmont locations.

SGF Fertility Treatments Now Available in Georgia

Comprehensive fertility services, such as fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis, semen analysis, a full range of fertility treatments such as ovulation induction and intrauterine insemination (IUI), and cycle monitoring, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor egg, sperm, and embryo treatment, genetic screening and testing, IVF for inherited genetic disease prevention, gestational carrier, egg freezing, fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and LGBTQ family building are all currently available at SGF Atlanta.

Patients seeking a fertility consult with an SGF physician may do so using during a secure, private video consult. "We have found the new video consults offer a uniquely intimate way of getting to know our patients during that first consult. For most, it's a more comfortable and convenient experience being able to get questions answered and chart a plan for moving forward from comfort of their own home," shared Anne Namnoum, M.D., of SGF's Atlanta-Northside office.

"We are so inspired by the strength and endurance shown by our community during these uncertain times, and we recognize that while much of our world has been put on hold, our patients' desire to have a baby remains. With improvements to safety and physical distancing protocols in place, we are overjoyed that our patients can again move forward with their family building goals at SGF," said Mark Perloe, M.D., of SGF's Atlanta-Northside office.

SGF Atlanta's Physician Team Recognized as Top Docs

The SGF Atlanta team is recognized as Top Doctors for Infertility by Atlanta Magazine and operates under the leadership of Dr. Desireé McCarthy-Keith, SGF Atlanta's Medical Director. SGF Atlanta brings significant advantages to patients. Recognized by Aetna's Institutes of Excellence™ as well as being named a Center of Excellence by Optum,™ patients in Atlanta not only benefit from SGF's extensive insurance participation but also exclusive financial programs that make accessing quality fertility care more affordable. (SGF Atlanta earned the distinction of Center of Excellence by demonstrating successful clinical outcomes and exceptional physician experience, staffing, and facilities, as well as maintaining accreditation status and continuous quality assurance.)

SGF Atlanta, home to Dr. McCarthy-Keith and fellow physicians, Drs. Anne Namnoum, Mark Perloe, and Pavna Brahma, has also earned numerous accolades in the region including Best Reproductive Endocrinology Practice by Kudzu—a distinction earned through a voting process by members of the surrounding Atlanta community.

SGF Atlanta is accepting new patients. Call 1-877-761-1967 or submit this brief form to schedule a virtual physician consult.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and counting. With 38 locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, we offer patients virtual physician consults, individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

