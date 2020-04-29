Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Expected to Resume Full-Service Care across All States by May 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today it is expected to resume full-service fertility procedures and treatments at select locations over the coming days and weeks, with many essential services already available.

SGF Fertility Treatments Available Immediately

Specifically, patients in need of a virtual physician consultation, diagnostic testing, ovulation induction (OI), intrauterine insemination (IUI), frozen embryo transfer (FET), in vitro fertilization (IVF) for at-risk patients, and oncofertility preservation may start or resume treatment immediately.

SGF Fertility Treatments Available Soon

Patients in need of IVF, donor egg treatment, or gestational carrier treatment will have the option to start or resume treatment on the following dates:

New York: April 27, 2020

Richmond, VA: May 4, 2020

Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C.: May 10, 2020

Pennsylvania: May 11, 2020

Georgia: Week of May 11, 2020

Florida: May 15, 2020

Infertility is a Time-Sensitive Medical Diagnosis

Due to the tremendous efforts of thousands of frontline healthcare professionals and the community at large, many regions with the United States who were once dramatically affected by the COVID-19 crisis are finally beginning to experience a reduction in the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

"While this is not business as usual, we were able to come up with care solutions that we can offer in a safe, very new and different environment; an environment that allows access to care with appropriate protection against the spread of COVID-19. As part of the medical community, we recognize the unique challenges an infertility diagnosis presents. It's a disease that has an enormous time-sensitivity attached to it, as well as physical, emotional, and financial implications. Many of our patients have been actively trying for months, or more often, years to have a baby," said Eric A. Widra, M.D., SGF Chief Medical Officer and board certified reproductive endocrinologist, who sees patients in SGF's Washington, D.C., locations.

"We believe healthy people should not be denied access to care if it does not unduly threaten public health or drain resources from the healthcare system. As freestanding, non-hospital-based, single specialty treatment centers, the resources SGF utilizes treat patients do not draw from the same pool as those available to take care of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other serious conditions," added Widra.

"We're extremely encouraged by our patients and their tenacity, persistence, and resilience in the face of such challenging times. We remain available to help them build their families in a safe environment," added Widra.

