Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Physicians Host Free Virtual Fertility Events Throughout the Month of August

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this time of uncertainty, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physicians remain true to their commitment to educate and empower the one in eight couples of reproductive age who will struggle to conceive, by offering virtual fertility events throughout August on a wide range of topics, including what to expect when you're not expecting, egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and donor egg treatment.

"Couples who are having difficulty conceiving often have many questions and aren't sure when the right time is to see a fertility specialist. SGF's webinar 'What to Expect When You're Not Expecting' is designed to answer questions, reduce anxiety, and arm couples with the information and confidence they need to take that first step," says Dr. Brianna Schumacher who will be hosting the free event on August 19.

Whether a person is just suspecting infertility or further along with an already established diagnosis, Dr. Schumacher will provide insight on how reproductive endocrinologists define infertility, common causes, four simple tests that help to determine the underlying reason behind the inability to conceive, treatment options, success rates, what to expect during an initial physician video consultation, financial and insurance options, and much more.

"We help patients make informed decisions and can provide much needed guidance to help them achieve their dreams of parenthood. You don't have to do this alone," reminds Dr. Schumacher.

Additionally, participants will learn how SGF is addressing safety precautions as well as how to make progress toward building their family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Each event concludes with a physician Q&A where patients can get their questions answered from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

"While many patients will not need IVF to conceive, it may be helpful that they understand the process so that if they do need this advanced treatment option they will feel fully informed," says Dr. Ricardo Yazigi who will be hosting the IVF webinar on August 25. Dr. Yazigi will walk attendees through the entire IVF process from start to finish including informed consent, stimulation medication, monitoring, egg retrieval, embryo transfer, and pregnancy testing.

While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events.

August Virtual Fertility Events

August 4 | Warrington Virtual Seminar | Ryan Martin, M.D.

August 11 | Columbia Virtual Seminar | Joseph Osheroff, M.D.

August 19 | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting Webinar | Brianna Schumacher, M.D.

August 25 | IVF Webinar | Ricardo Yazigi, M.D.

SGF also hosts various live physician events on their social channels. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.

August Instagram Live Physician Q&As

August 14 | Egg Freezing Instagram Live | Brianna Schumacher, M.D.

August 21 | Donor Egg Treatment Instagram Live | Tomer Singer, M.D.

August 28 | Low Tech Treatment Instagram Live | Celso Silva, M.D.

For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.

To view SGF's growing library of free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more, visit http://www.shadygrovefertility.com/resources/educational-resources.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and counting. With 38 locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, we offer patients virtual physician consults, individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility